Peachtree City teen to announce Falcons draft pick in NFL surprise

The Brief Bowen Harbuck of Peachtree City was surprised with a trip to the NFL Draft to announce a Falcons pick live on Day 3. The surprise was organized by Dream On 3 with help from the Atlanta Falcons, Strack, Inc., and the Rosenberg Charitable Foundation. Bowen, a former multi-sport athlete, lost his right arm after a severe infection but continues to inspire with his resilience and love for sports.



One Peachtree City teen just got the call of a lifetime — and it wasn’t from a college coach or sports agent. It was the Atlanta Falcons, with a little help from a big-hearted nonprofit, that made this unforgettable moment happen.

What we know:

Thursday morning started off like any other for Bowen Harbuck. That is, until a team of surprise guests showed up at his front door: Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, mascot Freddie Falcon, and representatives from the nonprofit Dream On 3. Even Falcons running back Bijan Robinson joined in — via a special pre-recorded video — to deliver some life-changing news.

The surprise? Bowen will be traveling to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to announce an official draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons live on TV during Day 3 of the NFL Draft. That’s right — he’ll step up to the mic and call out a name that could shape the Falcons’ future roster.

The backstory:

Bowen’s journey to this moment has been nothing short of extraordinary. Just a year ago, he was a multi-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and lacrosse like any other teen. But a routine case of strep throat took a terrifying turn when the infection spread to his bloodstream, sending his body into septic shock. Doctors ultimately had to amputate his right arm.

Since then, Bowen has shown remarkable resilience — and now, his strength and spirit are being recognized on a national stage. The surprise was made possible by Dream On 3, in partnership with Georgia-based Strack, Inc. and the Rosenberg Charitable Foundation, all of whom are helping make this dream a reality.

After a joyful huddle with the Dream On 3 crew, Bowen and his family climbed into a limo and headed straight to the airport to catch their flight to Green Bay.

Dig deeper:

Dream On 3 makes sports-themed "dreams" come true for kids and young adults, ages 5 to 21, who are living with life-altering conditions, including those with mental health challenges and intellectual disabilities.

Dream recipients are given the opportunity to live out their ultimate sports dreams through customized experiences.

The local chapter has fulfilled multiple dreams for Georgia residents.

In March, they fulfilled the dream of Brandon who wanted to attend a Savannah Bananas game. Not only did he attend the game at Truist Park, he spent the entire day with the team, learning and teaching dance moves, playing hack sack with the Party Animals, performing during the game, and hanging out in the dugout. FOX 5 Atlanta was also there for that dream come true.

What's next:

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off tonight and runs through April 27. Don't forget to watch FOX 5 Atlanta tonight at 7 p.m. for the Dirty Bird Report live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Green Bay. GM Terry Fontenot will join FOX 5 Atlanta moments ahead of the draft.