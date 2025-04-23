Inside the Falcons' Draft room: What you need to know

article

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons, with only five total picks, are under pressure to draft impact players, prioritizing defense after selecting offensive players in previous drafts. Former Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Texas A&M edge rusher Jamar Stewart are potential targets for the Falcons, with both players having met with the team. The Falcons are meticulously preparing for the draft, including tracking opposing general managers' tendencies for potential trade scenarios, emphasizing the importance of finding a willing trade partner.



The NFL Draft returns Thursday night, this time from the shadow of storied Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where 32 young athletes will see their professional football dreams realized.

Among the teams under pressure to deliver with their first-round pick: the Atlanta Falcons.

Terry Fontenot under pressure for right pick

What they're saying:

With just five total picks—second fewest in the league—Atlanta’s front office is looking to make every selection count. General Manager Terry Fontenot made clear the priority is drafting impact players.

"Look, we know there are specific needs as you go into the draft, but you still have to go in there with the mindset to make the football team better," Fontenot said Wednesday from the team’s Flowery Branch facility. "The board is set, but the hay is never in the barn. You’re continuing to gather as much information as you can, all the way down to the wire."

The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick, and while speculation abounds, many believe Atlanta is poised to prioritize defense this year after selecting offensive players in four straight drafts.

Dig deeper:

One name circulating in draft projections is former Georgia safety Malaki Starks. A standout from Jefferson High School and a collegiate All-American, Starks has long been on the radar for NFL scouts. Speaking from Green Bay during a youth camp for Special Olympics athletes, Starks expressed gratitude but said he's leaving his fate in higher hands.

"I don't pay attention to it. I don't know what's gonna happen," Starks said. "I'm leaving it in God's hands, and you know, he already has my story written out."

Texas A&M edge rusher Jamar Stewart is another potential target for Atlanta. Despite modest college stats—just 4.5 career sacks—his size and athleticism have drawn attention. Stewart said his production was limited due to the depth of talent on Texas A&M’s defensive front.

"We had the best D-line in college football," Stewart said. "I feel like teams knew that and weren't going to come in and try to pass the ball against us."

Stewart also confirmed he met with the Falcons and spoke with new head coach Raheem Morris. "I hope so," he said when asked if Atlanta might be his destination.

What's next:

The Falcons, meanwhile, are leaving nothing to chance. Fontenot noted that the team even tracks the tendencies of opposing general managers to better prepare for trade scenarios. While trading back could be on the table, Fontenot emphasized that such moves depend on finding a "willing partner to dance with."

For Falcons fans, all eyes now turn to whether the team finally lands a difference-maker on defense—or surprises again. Either way, the clock is ticking.