Peachtree City police say re-'Pete' graffiti artist arrested

Police in Peachtree City said they have arrested a re-“Pete” graffiti artist.

Pierre-Raphael Benjamin Porzio, 17, was charged with 10 counts of interference with government property and 5 counts of criminal trespass. Peachtree City police said the charges stem from a series of graffiti incidents.

Police said the Starr’s Mill High School student is responsible for spray-painting the word “Pete” across several properties, including city parks.

The teen was arrested after police received a tip from an area citizen.

About 15 locations were found with "Pete" scrawled across a surface causing about $5,000 worth of damage.