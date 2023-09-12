Peachtree City Police Department hoping to solve 'Coffee Maker Caper'

article

The Peachtree City Police Department is calling it the "Coffee Maker Caper."

According to the department, a woman reportedly stole a $517 coffee maker from a Homegoods store on Aug. 18.

She was able to do this, according to police, by altering the UPC code.

The police department posted a woman's photo on their Facebook page and is asking for anyone with information about the "miscreant" to send an email to JMcDowell@Peachtree-City.org (case number P23-90492).