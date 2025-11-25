Peachtree City man accused of using AI to create child sexual abuse images

The Brief Peachtree City police say Justin Maloy used AI to turn real photos of a child into sexual abuse material. Investigators seized multiple devices and charged him with 49 counts of sexual exploitation. Police believe there are no additional victims but continue to review thousands of images.



A Peachtree City man is facing dozens of charges after investigators say he used artificial intelligence to generate pornographic images of a child he knew — using real photos of the victim taken over several years.

What we know:

According to Peachtree City Police, 42-year-old Justin Maloy allegedly took actual photographs of the child between the ages of 12 and 19, then used AI software to digitally manipulate the images into pornographic material.

Authorities emphasize that the use of artificial intelligence does not change the crime — the images are still considered child sexual abuse material under Georgia law.

Body camera video released by police shows officers serving a search warrant at Maloy’s home, where they seized his phone and multiple electronic devices.

Investigators say they uncovered thousands of photos, though Maloy has been charged with 49 counts, representing one charge per confirmed image in the case.

Police said Maloy most recently worked for a basement and foundation inspection company and that, at this time, investigators do not believe there are additional victims.

What's next:

Maloy was arrested and booked on 49 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He has since been released on bond.

The case remains under investigation as law enforcement continues analyzing the seized devices.