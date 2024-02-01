Peachtree City high-speed chase: Three 15-year-olds with extensive criminal past arrested

Three 15-year-olds, two of which were armed, led Peachtree City police on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when an officer spotted an SUV running a stop sign turning onto State Road 54, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

Dash cam video released by the police department shows an officer following the teens. The SUV pulled an illegal U-turn, and the officer had seen enough. Once the lights were turned on, the teens sped away fast. The video shows the SUV running the stop light as it turned back onto State Road 74.

They’re driving well over 100 mph, for what little traffic thankfully was on the road, there was absolutely no regard for that by the offender, passing at reckless speeds and just creating a just creating an absolutely dangerous environment for anybody that happened to be on the roads at that time," said Lt. Chris Hyatt.

The chase ended on State Road 54, when the driver lost control of the SUV and hit a crosswalk pole. The pursuing officer uses his patrol car to pin the driver’s door shut, so no one can escape.

Police say the driver crawled over into the front passenger's seat and ran away. So did the backseat passenger. The front seat passenger, they say, climbed behind the wheel and tried to drive off. Luckily for the officer in front of the SUV, the axel was broken.

15-year-olds arrested after high-speed chase in Peachtree City

The names of the three teens have not been released.

One of the 15-year-olds was arrested at the scene of the crash.

Another got away, but police say they have good leads as to his identification.

The third was five hours later in a Peachtree City neighborhood, where, at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, he was allegedly knocking on doors and asking for a ride to DeKalb County.

At the age of 15, each of them already has a long, long criminal history.

"Search of the juvenile’s past revealed that they have an extensive violent criminal history. The same offenses for a decent amount of time. Again, all throughout the metro Atlanta area,"

The Fayette County prosecutor, Marie Broder, tells FOX 5 that with the teens’ extensive criminal records, her office is considering charging them as adults.

Stolen guns found in teens’ SUV, Peachtree City police say

Investigators say they found out much more about the three 15-year-olds in the SUV.

Two stolen handguns were found in the vehicle when officers searched it. One of those guns was a .44 caliber revolver.

In addition, police say several vehicles were broken into in the neighborhood near Peachtree Parkway and Walt Banks Road.

The investigation continues.