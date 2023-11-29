New video shows moments after 'love-triangle' murder of Peachtree City CVS manager

After a man allegedly murdered the store manager of a Peachtree City CVS, police exclusively released video to FOX 5 Atlanta showing the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Fayette County District Attorney Marie Broder called it a crime that shocked the community.

Officials accused Marlon Jones of gunning down the store manager at the front door as he arrived at work on May 4, 2022. FOX 5 provided exclusive coverage on Good Day Atlanta that morning.

Newly released body camera footage now shows what Peachtree City police saw when they arrived at the scene.

"It was an execution. What we are talking about is the victim is arriving at his workplace where someone should feel safe. The defendant laid in wait for him. And when he arrived at work, the defendant executed him in the very place where he was coming to work to make a living for his family," Broder said.

A sheet blocks the view of the victim of a deadly shooting in front of a Peachtree City drug store on May 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

The video shows police had already ordered Marlon Jones to the ground outside the CVS. The video also shows him close to the body of Donnell Hicks.

An eyewitness told police Jones shot Hicks and then stood over him and emptied the gun.

Marlon C. Jones (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

In Jones’ Fayette County Court murder trial which has already ended, DA Broder said he denied firing the shots and said Hicks grabbed the gun from him and shot himself.

"Despite the victim being shot multiple times and despite eyewitness testimony," Broder said.

Broder said the prosecution team played the 911 audio call in which he confessed to the crime because his wife was having an affair with Hicks.

On the body cam video, Jones could be heard apparently on the phone, calmly talking to his mother as he is being arrested.

The jury found Jones guilty of malice murder. The judge sentenced him to life in prison, plus five years for the weapon.