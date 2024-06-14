Peachtree Center shooting: 911 calls reveal chaos during downtown Atlanta violence

Newly released 911 calls show the chaotic moments after a gunman opened fire at a food court on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Police say 34-year-old Jeremy Malone entered the food court with a gun Tuesday afternoon and got into an argument with another man. The suspected shooter, who is a convicted felon, shot that man and then shot two women.

In the 911 recordings, a frantic caller who worked at Willy's Mexicana Grill in the food court told the operator that they heard the gunshots and were with two of the victims.

"We heard gunshots fired and we just ran. It was one, then we heard multiple - two, three, four, five - and then it just stopped," the caller said.

SEE ALSO: Gwinnett County bus hijacking suspect at downtown shooting, incidents unrelated

She said that two of the victims were taking shelter in the restaurant.

"I have two women in my store who have been shot in the leg," the caller told the operator.

Another caller told operators that she and the other workers were inside their restaurant after hearing the shots.

"We just had a shooting outside," she said.

Following the shooting, officials say Malone encountered an off-duty officer who was working in the area. That officer was able to shoot Malone, ending the incident.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Image of the crime scene inside The Hub at Peachtree Center after four people, including the alleged gunman, were shot in Downtown Atlanta on June 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

The officer "acted decisively, placed himself in danger and ended that threat to the community," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. He said the mall’s video cameras recorded the shooting and response.

The three victims have been identified as Deborah Hardy, Donna Hardy and Orlando Garcia. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Who is the accused downtown Atlanta shooter?

Jeremy Malone (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Malone is a convicted felon and has been arrested 11 times.

After waiving his first court appearance on Wednesday morning, he remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators said Malone, who was out on bond, did not know any of his victims.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Malone served 15 years for two counts of robbery by intimidation in 2007. He has multiple other arrests across metro Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.