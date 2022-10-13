Man shot in Buckhead neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood.
Police confirmed the shooting happened near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators work.
FOX 5 Atlanta went to the area of Peachtree Battle Avenue where police taped the road off.
Atlanta police closed down Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead while they investigate a shooting on Oct. 13, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Reporters are working to learn the latest on the man's condition and what police believe led to the shooting.
Atlanta police investigate a shooting that happened on Oct. 13, 2022, near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.