Peach Drop may return to downtown Atlanta for New Year's Eve

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 9:19am EDT
A general view of Peach Drop 2015 at Underground Atlanta on December 31, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - After canceling last year’s Peach Drop, Atlanta is planning to bring back the city's iconic New Year’s Eve celebration for 2024/2025, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Legislation currently moving through the Atlanta City Council would allocate $650,000 to fund the free festival, which has been a long-standing tradition in the city.

The Peach Drop, which has historically taken place at Underground Atlanta, was canceled in 2019 due to venue issues and was further disrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In 2022, the event did not take place because funds were redirected to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. However, the celebration returned in 2023, featuring performances by artists like Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Jagged Edge, and Jermaine Dupri.

Over the years, the Peach Drop has showcased notable performers, including Ludacris, Little Richard, Ne-Yo, and Miranda Lambert. 

According to the legislation, the 2025 event is expected to return to its usual venue at Underground Atlanta. The funding proposal has been referred to the Community Development-Human Services Committee without any objections.