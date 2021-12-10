Suspect arrested in connection to murder of missing Gwinnett County man

article

A man connected to the murder of a missing Gwinnett County man was arrested, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced.

Gwinnett County police met with Paulding County detectives about the missing man, Ronald Leonard Williams, on December 7. Williams' family reported him missing on November 28.

Investigators learned that Williams' phone and vehicle were last known to be in Paulding County.

On December 3, authorities found Williams' car at an apartment complex in Cobb County. Gwinnett County police located evidence inside the vehicle that indicated that a possible assault happened. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation then began assisting in finding Williams.

On December 8, investigators secured a warrant for a home located in the 100 block of Valley Brook Drive in Dallas, Georgia where 44-year-old Wesley Richard Brock resided. Officials confirmed that Brock was a known associate of Williams.

Brock was charged with multiple felonies including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Paulding County

Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047.

_____

