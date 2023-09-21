Paulding County restaurant damaged by fire

article

A fire in Pauling County left a local fast-food restaurant damaged overnight.

The fire broke out at the Martin's Restaurant on the 3900 block of Charles Hardy Parkway in Dallas, Georgia.

Video taken from FOX 5 viewer Britany Anderson showed flames shooting up through the roof of the building.

At this time, there's no word if anyone was inside the restaurant when the fire started.

(Courtesy Britany Anderson)

Officials are working to learn what sparked the flames.