Paulding County mother killed in house fire days before Christmas

A Pauling County family is mourning the death of a mother killed in a house fire days before Christmas.

Paulding County officials say firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of Heritage Way in Dallas, Georgia shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The 911 caller was a teen who told responders he had gotten home from school to find his house full of smoke and the sound of crackling coming from the kitchen.

The boy believed his mother was inside the room, and tried to get in to rescue her, but couldn't due to the smoke.

Deputies and firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and battled the flames to try and rescue the 46-year-old woman trapped on the second story of the home.

Despite the best efforts by medics and first responders, the woman was pronounced dead at Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

"We are very sad for the loss of life that occurred at this house fire. Something of this nature is tragic any time of year, especially during the Christmas season," Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey said in a statement. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her husband and son."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but official believe it stemmed from an electrical shortage in the home's kitchen.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman killed in the fire.