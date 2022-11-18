Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say

article

Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times.

Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the inappropriate conduct happened at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Harvest Time Market, which is located on the 1100 block of Old Harris Road in Dallas, Georgia.

Investigators say Wiggins, who is co-owner of the market, inappropriately touched his juvenile female who worked as a part-time employee multiple times while they were both in the office area of the business.

When the girl was able to get away, she went home and told her parents what happened. They then contacted the authorities.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Wiggins without incident on Nov. 11. He was released on bond later that day.

Detectives are asking anyone else with information about the case or other possible victims to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at (770) 443-3047.