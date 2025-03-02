Woman with knife shot by police after allegedly stabbing man to death, officials say

article

The Brief A woman was fatally shot by Hiram police after allegedly stabbing a man to death at the Columns Apartment Complex in Paulding County. Police attempted to use a Taser on the woman, but when it failed to stop her as she allegedly approached them with a knife, they opened fire. The male victim died at the scene from his injuries. The female suspect was taken to the hospital, where she later died. No officers were injured, and those involved will be placed on administrative leave.



A woman was fatally shot by Hiram police after allegedly stabbing a man to death on Sunday.

What we know:

The stabbing took place at the Columns Apartment Complex in Paulding County.

According to initial reports, the woman refused to comply with police commands to drop the knife she was wielding. They said they tried to use a Taser first, but that didn't hold her back. When she allegedly approached them with the knife still in hand, they opened fire.

The male victim died at the scene from his injuries.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where she also died.

It's believed that the two knew each other and were involved in some sort of domestic dispute that turned lethal.

No Hiram police officers were injured. The three officers involved were placed on administrative pending an investigation to be handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is a horrible event for everyone involved – not only the families and the two deceased people, but also, keep in mind, the mental status of the officers that had to do this today. That is going to be an emotional toll on them for life," said Joshua Lonergan from the Hiram Police Department. "This is horrific."

Lonergan said he's been with the department for 14 years and can't recall another time there was an officer-involved shooting.

