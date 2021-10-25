'A game-changer': Paulding County has new way to track people who wander off

A metro Atlanta sheriff's office has a new tool to help locate an elderly person or young child who has wandered off. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said it will help find them quicker, potentially saving their lives.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is now using Project Lifesaver.

"A game-changer for our population who has a diminished capacity whether it be aging adults or children who may be autistic or have another condition," said Paulding County Sheriff's Sgt. Ashley Henson.

A transmitter, with a unique ID, can be worn on the wrist or ankle. If the person gets lost, a family member calls 911, detectives will go to the last known location and start tracking.

"The transmitters can go a quarter of a mile to a mile away from the receiver. We can put it on top of patrol cars and drive around in a grid setting. It also has the capabilities to go in a helicopter," said Sgt. Joshua Keener with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Keener said in rural areas GPS tracking systems don't work as well as a radio frequency system like this. He said it will also work if the person wearing it is in the water.

"We do see several incidents where we have young people or elderly with diminished capacity wander off so having this out there will be a crucial way to help locate those folks safely," said Sgt. Henson.

The sheriff's office used grants to buy the equipment, as well as donations from some local agencies including the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging and Emma's Emmbassador's, an autism awareness non-profit so that the transmitters are absolutely free to anyone who needs one.

