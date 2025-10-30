Paulding County cold case unit strengthened; investigating 2004 murder
DALLAS, Ga. - A newly strengthened cold case unit in Paulding County is taking a fresh look at several unsolved murders — including the killing of Reagan Wheeler, who was shot to death in his driveway 20 years ago this month.
2004 driveway killing
What they're saying:
Wheeler’s son, Matthew Brooks, says not a day has gone by in the last two decades that he hasn’t thought about his father.
"There isn’t a single day over the last 20 years we have not thought about it," he said.
The two were rebuilding their relationship when tragedy struck.
"We were getting closer. We were talking," Brooks recalled.
According to investigators, Wheeler had just returned home when he was ambushed.
"He was met by an individual that we believe broke into his house and was shot multiple times in his driveway," said officials with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
New focus, new tools
What we know:
The recently expanded cold case unit now has four investigators — including retired FBI agents — assigned to reexamine five unsolved homicides, one of which dates back to 1989.
"Each one of these cold case analysts brings a unique perspective," one investigator said. "We’re essentially peeling back an onion to the day the event took place."
The team is using advanced forensic technology and modern investigative tools to uncover new leads.
"The ping of a cellphone tower from all those years ago has really given us some hope on where an individual was the night she was murdered," investigators said.
Hope for justice
What they're saying:
For Brooks and his family, knowing the case hasn’t been forgotten offers comfort and renewed faith.
"It rejuvenates the whole family," he said. "The sheriff’s department and the FBI have not given up on this case."
Investigators say they remain determined to bring closure — not only to the Wheeler family, but to all the families still waiting for justice in Paulding County.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart speaking with cold case investigators and Matthew Brooks.