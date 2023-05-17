Passport application backlog could delay summer travelers

Passport application delays have become a pressing issue for millions of American travelers as the US State Department grapples with a surge in requests.

With the unofficial start of summer just around the corner, lawmakers from both parties are demanding answers from the agency amid growing concerns and efforts to address the passport backlog.

Passport requests outpace previous years

The US State Department is facing an overwhelming number of passport applications as the summer travel season approaches. In fact, the number of applications is projected to exceed last year's total by a staggering 18 percent, reaching over 22 million.

The agency recently extended estimated processing times by two weeks to an estimated 10 to 13 weeks for routine applications and seven to nine weeks for expedited submissions.

Add on two weeks for mailing in an expired passport and another two weeks in the mail for receiving the new one, and eager travelers should expect a wait time extending into August if they begin the process today.

This surge in demand has caught the attention of lawmakers, who are now urging the State Department to review its policies and address the ensuing delays.

Bipartisan call for action to speed up passport processing

Rep. Nikema Williams, a Democrat representing Georgia's 5th District, which includes most of Atlanta, has emerged as a vocal advocate for resolving the passport backlog issue. She highlights how the problem extends beyond partisan lines and geographical boundaries, affecting a wide range of individuals.

"This issue has crossed state lines, it has crossed partisanship, and it is impacting a lot of us," said Rep Williams.

Bipartisan lawmakers are pressuring the US State Department to address the backlog of passport applications. (Supplied)

Williams, along with 193 other members of Congress, recently sent a letter to the State Department expressing their concerns and demanding greater transparency regarding the processing challenges.

"I hear every single week about people who have experienced a backlog in the passport process in the passport agency," said Rep Williams.

The delays in passport processing are not only inconveniencing travelers, but also imposing financial burdens. Many applicants are forced to pay for expedited services or reschedule their trips due to the prolonged waiting times.

Rep. Williams emphasizes the need to alleviate these financial strains and ensure a smoother passport application process, ultimately putting more money back into people's pockets.

"This costs constituents money because they’re having to pay for expedited service, or they’re having to reschedule a trip because they couldn’t get their passports back in time and I want to put more money back in people’s pockets," said Rep. Williams.

Secretary of State acknowledges challenges in passport processing

As the summer season approaches, the US State Department is grappling with an unprecedented surge in passport applications, causing significant delays and frustration among American travelers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has acknowledged the mounting issues faced by the agency. He cites a 30 to 40 percent increase in weekly application requests, coinciding with the introduction of a new online application process. While the online system aimed to streamline the process, it appears to have contributed to the backlog instead. Lawmakers are seeking more insight into the specific causes of the delays and better communication from the State Department.

Individuals, such as Keyama Barber, express their apprehension about the passport application process. Barber shares her concerns about the potential delay in obtaining her passport for her mother's 50th birthday celebration. With the situation becoming increasingly dire, affected travelers are considering paying for expedited services to ensure timely delivery.

"I’m hoping come July I’ll have enough time," Barber said.

Rep. Williams says she is committed to finding solutions for affected travelers.

FOX 5 reached out to the State Department for additional information about the ongoing delays and the steps taken to address the challenges. No response has been received of late Wednesday evening.

FOX News, FOX Business, and The Associated Press contributed to this report