Parents 'spring' into sales at massive Lawrenceville consignment event

The ongoing pandemic has forced some changes for one of the largest consignment events in the country, but the founder of Gwinnett County’s Kidsignments says there's one thing that will absolutely remain the same during this week’s spring/summer sale: the deals found inside.

The Kidsignments spring/summer 2022 sale launches Monday and runs through Saturday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

Founder Jeri Lynn Cunningham created the event nearly 30 years ago out of her two-car garage while looking for a way to save money (and help her friends and neighbors save, too) on items for kids. Since then, the semi-annual sale has grown into a massive shopping extravaganza featuring everything from clothes to books to toys to items for newborns, all gently-used and deeply discounted by hundreds of sellers.

Cunningham says the pandemic has created unique challenges for the event, which inevitably draws large crowds and long lines. The fall/winter sale, held in August 2021, included new features and technology aimed at helping people maintain some distance while shopping. An example? Getting a text notification when there’s a register available for checkout.

"We line-busted! We got rid of that long checkout line," Cunningham told Good Day at the time. "We’re trying to eliminate as much stress as possible, so, while you’re waiting to check out, you can continue shopping."

Hours for this year’s sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. Click here for more information on Kidsignments (including details on the increased discounts throughout the week) — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning there.

