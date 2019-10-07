Parents pack Atlanta Public Schools Board meeting to discuss Superintendent

Parents and teachers packed an Atlanta Public Schools meeting tonight, expressing their thoughts on Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstrphen. The board voted last month not to renew her contract.

"She's the most invested and engaged superintendent I"ve worked for," said one APS employee.

Dr. Carstarphen has told FOX 5 News she wants to stay saying there's more work to be done.

"I've explained to the public and the board that I want to stay because I believe the work is not done," said Dr. Carstarphen.

In recent days there's been a mailing campaign supporting the superintendent. Three different fliers were mailed out to APS families.

Of course Dr. Carstarphen doesn't have everyone's support. There were plenty at Monday night's board meeting who said it was time to move forward.

"It's time to move on and focus on educating the children," said one woman.

The board approved a motion to move forward with the search for the new superintendent. Dr. Carstarphen's contract ends June 30.

"We're just looking forward to ensure as an APS family we can hire a new superintendent and continue with the momentum the school system has," said Board Chairman Jason Esteves.