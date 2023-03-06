Parents concerned over student safety on Clark Atlanta University campus

Some Clark Atlanta University students and parents are on edge after shots were fired on campus less than a week after the death of a student. It is the third incident involving gunfire during this school year.

"We're not sending our kids away to college to have to learn in this type of environment," CAU parent Hasan Smith said.

Smith said he was concerned about hearing reports of gunfire on the CAU campus where his son is a sophomore.

"It's fear, it's discomfort, you know, they're there to live, and they're there to learn, and they shouldn't have to deal with these things," Smith explained.

Atlanta Police say shots were fired on Beckwith Street. They say no one was injured, and no suspects have been arrested.

This comes less than seven days after 20-year-old CAU student Jatonne Sterling was shot and killed. Shots were also fired at a gathering for CAU's homecoming in October that left four injured.

Now, some students and alumni are taking action. A CAU alum is organizing a change.org petition which already has hundreds of signatures. In it, she's asking for a new security booth at the end of the promenade on Beckwith Street, hire and train new police officers, review campus guidelines, and increase patrols.

"A major problem that I see is the campus is too easily accessible, you know. Anybody can drive through there which is what's happening," Smith explained.

The school released a letter Sunday from the CAU president before the most recent incident designating this week as a mental health week for students. It also read:

"The physical and mental wellbeing of my scholars is my top priority as President of Clark Atlanta University."

The school also told FOX 5 following Sterling's death, they were stepping up patrols with the help of the Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and the public safety departments at the Atlanta University Center.

"It's a good school but its location us just too easily accessible for things like this to keep happening," Smith said.

The school also announced midterms would be postponed as the community continues to mourn Sterling's loss.