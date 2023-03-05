Campus shooting reported at Clark Atlanta University

A concerned parent reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta after another shooting was reported on the campus of Clark Atlanta University within a week.

Officials confirmed a Sunday night shooting on 668 Beckwith Street, which appears to be a dormitory building.

"Currently, no injuries have been reported from the incident," a spokesperson for Atlanta Police told FOX 5.

The mother told FOX 5 she is worried about the students there, including her son, especially after news broke of the sophomore Clark Atlanta baseball player who was murdered on the same street just five days ago.

Family photo of Clark Atlanta student Jatoone Sterling, who was shot and killed in the CAU Catholic center parking lot on Feb. 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

Jatonne Sterling was only 20 years old when he was gunned down outside the Lyke House Catholic Newman Center at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Police have since arrested his suspected killer. Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, was arrested Mar. 2 and charged with the murder.

Officials have not confirmed whether an investigation into tonight's shooting would continue.