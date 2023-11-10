Palmetto elects its first female and African American mayor

There will soon be a new mayor in the city of Palmetto.

The town, which is 30 minutes south of downtown Atlanta, has a population of about 6,000 people who call the south Fulton County city their home.

Tuesday's election is one for the history books as the city elects its first woman and first African American mayor in the city's 170-year history.

"I am on such a high, even when I lay down, I can't sleep. The city is vibrating right now, it is not just me," Mayor-elect Teresa Thomas-Smith exclaimed.

The vibrant, passionate, and self-proclaimed "loving" new mayor of Palmetto is bursting with excitement.

After 4 years on the city council, this 20-year resident took a huge gamble and ran for the top job.

Teresa Thomas-Smith won the election by 84 votes.

"They can expect honesty, transparency, and communication.

The very first thing I want to do is create a City Hall, a city government that is welcoming to the citizens. We want everyone to know this administration values you , as a member of this community, the former council woman said.

The 55-year-old is a leadership development coach who got into politics four years ago because she wanted more answers about how her community works.

"We want this to be an eat, work, live, play community where everybody has something to do," Thomas-Smith proclaimed.

The mayor-elect, who is a native Atlantan, says she will bring smart development to the 6,000-resident city, that will not change the current composition.

"There is a way to do economic development that keeps the city with a small-town feel," the mayor elect affirmed.

This wife and mother describes her city as having a racial divide, but she says she has a solution for that too.

"There's more that unites us than separates us. We all get cut, we all bleed the same red blood," she said

"So, your message to white Palmetto residents who may not have voted for you is love?" Ms. Proctor asked. " Absolutely" she responded with a smile.

Thomas-Smith will take office on Jan 2, 2024.