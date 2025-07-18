Paleteria La Providencia recalls popsicles over Listeria concerns

article

The Brief Paleteria La Providencia is recalling three ice cream popsicle flavors due to potential Listeria contamination. The Georgia Department of Agriculture is assisting in identifying distribution locations due to incomplete records. No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable groups.



A Smyrna-based ice cream manufacturer is voluntarily recalling several flavors of its paleta popsicles after routine testing detected potential contamination with Listeria, state agriculture officials said Friday.

What we know:

Paleteria La Providencia issued the recall for three products sold through mobile frozen dessert carts and convenience stores in the Atlanta area:

Coconut ice cream popsicles with a date code of June 17, 2025

Cookies and Cream ice cream popsicles with a date code of June 17, 2025

Coffee ice cream popsicles with a date code of June 11, 2025

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the company's distribution records were incomplete, prompting state food safety officials to work with the firm to identify where the potentially contaminated items were shipped.

The issue came to light after finished product testing revealed a positive result for Listeria species. While the results did not confirm the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the possibility could not be ruled out.

"No illnesses have been reported to date," officials said in a statement.

Why you should care:

Listeria infections can be particularly dangerous for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. In healthy individuals, symptoms are typically short-term and may include high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. For pregnant women, the infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

What you can do:

Consumers experiencing symptoms are urged to contact the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584).