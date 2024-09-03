Pair of teens wanted in Carrollton Greenbelt armed robbery

The Carrollton Police Department is searching for two teen suspects wanted for robbing a man of his wallet and vehicle along the Greenbelt on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened in the area of Burns Road and Cedar Street.

Police say the man was replacing signs while driving a side-by-side when he was approached by two young males. One of them flagged him down, and when he stopped, the other pulled out a firearm and demanded his wallet, cellphone, and vehicle.

During the encounter, police say the man was punched in the eye, and the side-by-side and wallet were stolen. However, the items have since been recovered.

Investigators described the suspects as two young black males between the ages of 12 and 14.

Suspect #1:

• Approx. 5' tall

• Medium complexion

• Short hair

• Last seen wearing black shorts and black tank top

Suspect #2:

• Height: 5'6" - 5'8"

• Darker complexion

• Last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie

• Unknown hair length

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or the incident, is urged to contact 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.