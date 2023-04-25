Pair busted for stealing thousands worth of allergy medication

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver (Gwinnett County Police Department)

A man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of allergy medication from two Lawrenceville-area supermarkets are now behind bars.

Jose Antonio Cruz, 31, and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver, 37, were wanted on a felony shoplifting warrant after hitting up two Publix stores, one located at 911 Duluth Highway and the other located at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway, and grabbing all the allergy medication they could from the pharmacy areas on April 18.

Police say they spent about three minutes in the aisle, filling up their gray totes. Officials believe they made off with $4000 worth of medicine from the first store and $5000 worth from the second.

Cruz was arrested by the Gwinnett County Police and Sheriff's Office. He's being held without bond.

Weaver was arrested by Sandy Springs Police. She is waiting to be extradited from Fulton County to Gwinnett County.