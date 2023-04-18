Pair wanted for shoplifting thousands in allergy medication from Lawrenceville supermarkets

article

Gwinnett County Police are searching for two people wanted for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medication from two Lawrenceville-area supermarkets.

Jose Antonio Cruz, 31, and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver, 37, are wanted on a felony shoplifting warrant.

Gwinnett County Police say just around 2 p.m. the pair entered the Publix store located at 911 Duluth Highway, went to the paper aisle, and took two gray totes before heading over the pharmacy area. Once there, police say the pair grabbed allergy medication and put them in the totes. The two then walked out with the more than $4,000 of medication.

Gwinnett County Police say they are searching for Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver for shoplifting thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medication on March 26, 2023.

About four hours later, police say Cruz and Weaver hit another Publix store. This was one was located at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway, just two miles away from the first store.

Again, the pair took totes and filled them with up with allergy medication, police say.

Surveillance video shows the pair spending about three minutes in the aisle filling the totes.

Police say, again, the pair left the store without paying for the medication.

Investigators believe the two got away with about $5,000 in medication.

The pair may be driving a gray sedan seen at one of the shoplifting incidents.

The thefts happened the day after the second-highest pollen count of the year. Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, which keeps track of the pollen count in Georgia, reported the count was more than 2,500 on March 25.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Cruz or Weaver is asked to call GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).