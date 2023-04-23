Man shot, killed in car in English Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Police comb over the scene of a shooting in the English Avenue neighborhood of northwest Atlanta on April 23, 2023. (FOX 5)

The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a man in a car in the English Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Officers were called out around 8:20 p.m. to the area of Paines Avenue NW near North Avenue NW after receiving a call of shots being fired. Atlanta Police say officer arrived to the scene to find a man in a car suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigator Lt. April White could not release the identity of the man found at the scene, but says he appears to be in his mid-40s.

Lt. White described this as an "ongoing and active investigation".

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.