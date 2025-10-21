Owner of Rockdale County daycare set on fire claims she's being targeted

The Brief A Rockdale County daycare that was just days away from opening will now remain closed indefinitely after someone set the building on fire, according to investigators. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta shows a person pouring gasoline across the building before setting it on fire. The owner said this isn’t the first time her business has been targeted.



A Rockdale County daycare that was just days away from opening will now remain closed indefinitely after someone set the building on fire, according to investigators.

The backstory:

The Rockdale County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze, which broke out Monday night around 10:30 p.m. at Starr Kids Academy Daycare. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta shows a person pouring gasoline across the building before setting it on fire.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen wearing a distinctive jacket with crosses on it. Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the person responsible.

What they're saying:

"It’s messed up, very hurtful," said Keisha Archer, the daycare’s owner. "Shaking my head, spraying my building down with gasoline from the top to the bottom… that’s what I saw."

As the fire marshal continues the investigation, the community is rallying behind Archer to help her rebuild and reopen.

"When one is hurting, we’re all hurting," said Me’chelle Hobbs, a fellow daycare owner. "And for her, you feel so bad being that you are just getting ready to start. I know what that cost looks like."

Archer said this isn’t the first time her business has been targeted. Back in February, someone broke into the daycare just before its original grand opening and flooded the building, forcing her to delay opening.

"The vandalism hasn’t stopped," Archer said. "They broke out all of our windows. This building is being targeted. Someone doesn’t want this building to be open."

Despite the setbacks, Archer said she refuses to give up.

"Delay will not be denial," she said.