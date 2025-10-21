Conyers daycare fire caught on camera days before grand opening

The Brief Surveillance video shows masked person pouring accelerant before fire ignited. Daycare owner says this is the second act of vandalism in eight months. No suspects have been identified at this time.



A Conyers daycare owner says she’s heartbroken after her business suffered a second act of vandalism — this time, a fire caught on camera just days before her long-awaited grand opening.

What we know:

Keisha Archer, who owns the daycare, shared surveillance footage showing a person in dark clothing, wearing a hood and what appeared to be a mask, pouring an accelerant both inside and outside the building before flames erupted. The fire spread quickly, leaving behind significant damage.

"This has definitely been a challenging night," Archer said. "We’re not going to be able to open due to this fire."

Archer told FOX 5 Atlanta this was not the first time her daycare had been targeted, saying it was the second act of vandalism in just eight months. She said she’s relying on faith and prayer as she figures out what comes next.

What we don't know:

So far, the person responsible has not been identified. It is also unknown why the daycare was targeted.