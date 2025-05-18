Overturned vehicle shuts down key exit on I-75 SB in Atlanta

article

An overturned vehicle has forced the closure of all lanes on the southbound exit from Interstate 75 to U.S. 41 and West Paces Ferry Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

What we know:

The incident began at approximately 6:38 p.m. Sunday. As of 7:14 p.m., the exit ramp remained completely shut down.

The same crash is also affecting mainline traffic on I-75 Southbound at U.S. 41/W Paces Ferry, where the right lane was reported blocked as of 7:01 p.m. That lane is expected to reopen by 7:31 p.m.

What we don't know:

No information on injuries or the cause of the crash was immediately available.

No word on when the crash would be cleared.

