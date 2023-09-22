Overturned truck spills chickens across Hall County highway

article

Motorists in Hall County are dealing with a "fowl" situation on one of the highways after a truck carrying live and dead chickens overturned.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the truck is blocking all northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of Al Mangum Road. Traffic in the southbound lanes is delayed as well.

Photos shared by law enforcement showed the truck clipped on its side with raw birds spilling all over the highway.

Officials estimate it will take hours before the road is cleaned and reopened, so drivers should look for alternate routes and plan for delays.

The driver of the truck is being assessed for injuries.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash.