Tanker leak shuts down I-20 west in Douglas County

Image 1 of 7 ▼ I-20 in Douglas County shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash on June 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

Interstate 20 westbound in Douglas County is closed due to a tanker leak caused by a crash.

The closure is between Chapel Hill Road and Highway 5.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured.

No timeline has been given for when traffic will begin flowing again.

Commuters are being advised to find an alternative route.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.