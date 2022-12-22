Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County

Lanes re-open near site of overturned tractor-trailer on I-75 south in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:53AM
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
An overturned tractor-trailer blocks lanes on I-75 south. article

An overturned tractor-trailer blocks lanes on I-75 south in Cobb County. 

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned tractor trailer cause several lanes on Interstate 75 south to close on Thursday morning in Cobb County.

At 8:15 a.m., three of the six lanes were closed sound of Terrell Mill Road, north of Windy Hill Road. By 9:50 a.m., lanes had re-opened

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if anyone was injured. 

PEACH PASS, EXPRESS LANES CLOSING AHEAD OF INCLAMENT WEATHER

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.