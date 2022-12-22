Lanes re-open near site of overturned tractor-trailer on I-75 south in Cobb County

article

An overturned tractor trailer cause several lanes on Interstate 75 south to close on Thursday morning in Cobb County.

At 8:15 a.m., three of the six lanes were closed sound of Terrell Mill Road, north of Windy Hill Road. By 9:50 a.m., lanes had re-opened

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if anyone was injured.

