Overturned semi causing major delays in Cobb County

An overturned semi-truck crash has led to significant traffic delays in Cobb County.

The incident occurred on the exit ramp from Interstate 285 northbound to I-75. SkyFox Five captured aerial footage of the scene, showing a HERO unit and a wrecker on-site working to clear the wreckage.

As a result of the crash, all lanes on the exit ramp are currently closed, leading to severe traffic congestion, with backups extending beyond Paces Ferry Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. As an alternative route, motorists can use the exit ramp to Highway 41.

Authorities are working to resolve the situation and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.