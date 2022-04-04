Overturned car closed lanes on Paulding County highway

Crews are at the scene of an accident with an overturned car in Paulding County.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the crash is at Highway 278 near Airport Parkway.

At least one person was possibly trapped in the car. No other cars were involved.

SKYFOX 5 on April 4, 2022, saw an overturned car on Highway 278 in Paulding County.

Eastbound lanes on Highway 278 were closed while Georgia State Patrol investigated the crash.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what cased the crash.

