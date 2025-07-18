Overnight lane closures announced for GA-400 as Express Lanes Project progresses

The Brief Overnight lane closures on SR 400 from July 20 to July 25, affecting both directions between North Springs Station and McFarland Parkway. The project aims to add express lanes to improve traffic flow along a 16-mile stretch north of Atlanta. Drivers should expect delays and use caution; real-time updates are available via 511 services.



The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced overnight lane closures along State Route 400 beginning Sunday, July 20, as construction continues on the SR 400 Express Lanes project.

What we know:

Weather permitting, single-lane and shoulder closures will take place in both directions of SR 400 between MARTA’s North Springs Station (Exit 5C) in Fulton County and approximately one mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth County. Closures will run nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, July 25.

The project, which spans roughly 16 miles, aims to add new express lanes to improve traffic flow through the busy corridor north of Atlanta.

What you can do:

Lane closures will affect the following locations:

Southbound SR 400

Between Old Milton Parkway (MM 19) and Holcomb Bridge Road (MM 15)

Between Holcomb Bridge Road and Abernathy Road (MM 8)

Between Old Milton Parkway and SR 141 (MM 27)

Northbound SR 400

Between Abernathy Road and Holcomb Bridge Road

Between Holcomb Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway

Between Old Milton Parkway and SR 141

Additional closures are also scheduled:

The southbound entrance ramp from Holcomb Bridge Road to SR 400 will have a single-lane and shoulder closure.

Raintree Drive southbound, starting at Market Boulevard, will experience daytime single-lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a flagging operation in place.

Local perspective:

Drivers are advised to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution while traveling through the work zones. Schedules are subject to change due to weather and construction progress.

For real-time traffic conditions and updates, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. More project details are available at the SR 400 Express Lanes website.