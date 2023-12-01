Overnight fire in DeKalb County may have been started by juvenile in home

article

A family has been displaced after an overnight fire at their home in DeKalb County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 6800 block of Timberhead Way, according to DeKalb County Fire Department.

The fire department says it appears that a juvenile may have started the fire in a car in the garage of the home.

The fire was contained to the garage and no one was injured.

Fire investigators were summoned and will determine the official cause of fire and confim if it was arson.

There were two adults and 3 juveniles at home at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.