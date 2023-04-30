Overnight crash on I-75 near Delk Road injures one

A driver is in critical condition after being struck by another vehicle on Interstate 75 NB near Delk Road overnight.

Marietta Police says the incident happened around 3 a.m. It appears that the driver lost control of their vehicle, spun out and came to a stop in the middle of the interstate.

The driver then exited their vehicle and was hit by at least one car.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Marietta Police says they will release additional details when they are available.