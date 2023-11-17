'Overjoyed': Good Day's Alyse Eady expecting 3rd child

The Good Day Atlanta family is about to get a little bit bigger.

Alyse Eady announced on Friday that she and her husband Patrick are expecting a baby boy in 2024.

The new bundle of joy will be Eady's third child after big sister Sofia and big brother Wyatt.

Eady said she was "overjoyed" by the big announcement and shared photos of Sofia and Wyatt celebrating the announcement with blue balloons and a little onesie.

The baby boy is due in April 2024.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Alyse!