Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment.

"When I announced the largest economic development project in Georgia history last year, I promised it was just the start in bringing even more jobs and opportunity to hardworking Georgians," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As we work to ensure our state is the e-mobility capital of the nation, projects like this will continue to choose the No. 1 state for business and benefit communities in just about every zip code of Georgia."

The new facility is slated to open at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, producing automotive interior parts as early as October 2024. This is Georgia's second Seoyon facility. The first location in LaGrange is expected to continue supporting 630 full time jobs there.

"With its second Georgia facility, Seoyon is committing to nearly doubling the number of jobs it supports in the state and extending its partnership with our business community," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "As anticipated, Hyundai’s new EV facility is drawing an experienced and dedicated supplier network to the region, adding to the state’s industry expertise and shaping a larger skilled workforce. That level of growth gives our industries the groundwork for future success, and we’re excited to work with our many partners across the state and near Savannah to create the jobs of the future."

The governor said more than two-thirds of the new jobs represent permanent roles in human resources, development, quality, and production personnel. Interested applicants can learn more about Seoyon E-HWA by visiting their career page at www.seoyoneh.com.

What is Seoyon E-Hwa?

Seoyon E-Hwa Co., Ltd. is a Korean automotive parts company that was established under the name Hanil E-Hwa Co., Ltd. in 1972. It specializes in supplying the interior parts like door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers and other parts that car companies like Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Volkswagen, and others need. The company operates 32 corporations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. On July 2, 2014, the company split and began a spin-off new establishment under its current name.

What does the future of electric vehicles look like for Georgia?

In Gov. Kemp's 2023 State of the State Address, he pledged to focus on job growth specifically in manufacturing electric vehicles.

He announced plans to bring two giant electric vehicle (EV) assembly plants to the state, hoping to build on the $23 billion in announced projects to make Georgia the center of electrified transportation.

The office of the governor said more than 35 EV-related projects have announced over $21 billion in investment and 26,700 jobs in Georgia since 2020.

On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America broke ground in Bryan County. That $5.5 billion manufacturing plant was the first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant for the country.

In addition to Hyundai's direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers have already exceeded the $1 billion in investment predicted from other locations connected to the project around the state by more than $600 million.

In September 2022, Georgia’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved after the Biden Administration announced that $5 billion would be spent putting charging stations on major highways.

Georgia Department of Transportation announced July 21, 2022 that U.S. 441 from Cornelia in northeast Georgia to Dublin in east central Georgia is the strip of highway where the first set of charging will go. U.S. 82 from Brunswick in coastal Georgia to Albany in southeast Georgia is the second.