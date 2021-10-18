Ossoff, Rubio collaborate on bi-partisan bill to boost homeownership for educators, first responders

One of Georgia's Democratic Senators and a Florida Republican introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to make it easier for educators and first responders to own homes.

The Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act of 2021 establishes a one-time loan program under the Federal Housing Administration for police officers, firefighters, paramedics and educators.

The HELPER ACT addresses what an Ossoff spokesperson calls a crisis in housing affordability in America by eliminating the upfront home purchase costs and mortgage insurance premiums.

HUD SECRETARY VISITS ATLANTA TO DISCUSS AFFORDABLE HOUSING

"With this bipartisan bill, I’m working across the aisle to support Georgia’s teachers, first responders, and police officers by making homeownership more affordable for public servants who teach our kids and protect our families," Ossoff said.

A bipartisan team introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives including John Rutherford, R-FL, Al Lawson, D-FL, Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ and John Katko, R-NY.

"First responders and teachers work tirelessly to serve our communities, and they have faced incredibly difficult circumstances over the past two years," Rubio said. "As housing prices continue to skyrocket, our bill would help ensure that teachers and first responders can own a home in the communities they dutifully serve."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS