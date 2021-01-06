Ossoff, Perdue in statistical dead heat as counting continues

article

The second of Georgia's U.S. Senate remained undecided as of Wednesday morning, as the race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenge Jon Ossoff was in a statistical dead heat.

While Perdue led Ossoff by about 88,000 votes in November, those votes tightened up Tuesday, shuffling leads back and forth between the pair by less than 10,000 votes either way.

The Senate race could come down to the very last vote, a sentiment that Perdue’s campaign expressed in a statement released early Wednesday morning.

"As we've said repeatedly over the last several weeks and as recently as this evening, this is an exceptionally close election that will require time and transparency to be certain the result are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard," the statement reads. "We will mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal resource to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted. We believe in the end, Senator Perdue will be victorious."

Perdue, a 71-year-old former business executive who held his Senate seat until his term expired on Sunday was being challenged by Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. At just 33 yearsold, Ossoff would be the Senate’s youngest member. His youth was reflected in his optimistic ideology during his campaign where he talked of a "new Georgia."

Ossoff’s optimism also was expressed in his campaign’s statement released early Wednesday morning.

"When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate."

Fellow Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock clinched victory over unelected Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Senate Special Runoff adding to the optimism of Georgia Democrats.

If Ossoff wins, Democrats will have complete control of Congress, strengthening President-elect Joe Biden’s standing as he prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

_____

