Organizers push to register voters, registration deadline December 7

It’s the final push to get as many people registered to vote by the December 7th deadline.

“I can honestly tell you I don’t think I’ve ever experienced what we are doing now as far as a runoff,” Linda Rigby-Bridges said.

Linda Rigby Bridges is with the nonpartisan organization League of Women Voters and works around the clock to get people registered to vote.

“I urge everyone just like we came out for the presidential. Put your boots on. Do the same. It’s very important for the Senate race. It doesn’t matter who you vote for but it does matter if you vote,” Rigby-Bridges said.

The eyes of the nation are fixed on Georgia to see who will win between incumbent Senator David Purdue and Jon Ossoff.

The other big race and the race between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The deadline to register to vote is December 7th.

Early voting begins just a week later on December 14th.

“We have seen there are still more people that need to register,” James Morales said. Morales was an organizer.

In Marietta, the Light of the World Church held a voter registration drive in hopes to help those who might need assistance.

“There are people that have their citizenship and they take this lightly and we want them to exercise their right voting and the first step is to register,” Morales said.

