Operation Spring Forward: 17 arrested in Atlanta gang bust, police say

article

Police say they've arrested more than a dozen people during a gang bust last week in Atlanta.

The bust, nicknamed Operation Spring Forward, happened on April 4 in the city.

Officers say they arrested 17 people and recovered 16 firearms and illegal narcotics from a home.

Investigators say one of the firearms that was found in the engine compartment of a vehicle was reported stolen in Atlanta in 2023.

All four of the Glock Pistols had been modified with internal switches, police say.

Five of the 17 arrested individuals are now facing gang charges.

Officials have not released the identities of the arrested suspects or where in the city the bust happened.