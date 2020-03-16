'Open Hand' puts out call for help after coronavirus pandemic affects number of volunteers

Open Hand Atlanta is in dire need of help. On Monday, the non-profit put out the call for volunteers. It needs help packing and delivering medically-tailored meals to high-risk patients.

"Our clients could include people with cancer, HIV, renal failure, heart disease," says Matthew Piper, Open House Atlanta's Executive Director. "These are the most vulnerable in our community who are facing serious health challenges."

Area non-profit in dire need of volunteers to pack and deliver meals to high-risk, chronically ill patients. (FOX 5 Atlanta / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Piper tells FOX 5 the organization packs about 5,000 meals a day, seven days a week. There are usually two delivery days, but because of a shortage of volunteers there will only be one this week. Meals will be delivered on Thursday.

"Some people are afraid to leave their homes (because of the coronavirus) right now and so we have seen a downturn in the number of volunteers who would typically register and some who have canceled."

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the non-profit plans to pack a week's worth of meals. It needs volunteers to assist with the effort.

Learn about the organization, how to volunteer or donate by calling 404-872-2707. You can also visit openhandatlanta.org.