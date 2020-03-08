One person shot and killed after argument in Lenox Square Mall parking lot, police said

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at Lenox Square Mall Sunday evening.

Police confirmed to FOX 5, that homicide investigators are on the way to the scene.

According to authorities, the shooting happened after two people were in some type of dispute in the parking lot.

One suspect has been arrested, police said.

FOX 5's Janice Yu is on the scene gathering more details.

This marks the fourth shooting in string of recent shootings at the luxury mall. A Macy's employee was shot and robbed in one of the mall's parking garages on December 21. On December 31, police arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery and shooting

That shooting happened December 21 in the level one area of the department store's parking garage, according to Atlanta police.

Police: Mall employee shot in robbery at Lenox Square parking deck

In mid-January, a police sergeant witnessed two men robbing another man at gunpoint. Investigators said the sergeant pulled out his gun and fired. One suspect was arrested, the other was rushed to the hospital.

In February, a man was shot after meeting with someone in the Lenox Square parking lot for some type of transaction. At some point during the sale, the victim was shot in the stomach.

Police said they have stepped up patrols in the past few months in and around Lenox Square.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.