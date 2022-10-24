One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force

One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement.

Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.

"Jeremy had barricaded himself inside a residence in Carroll County. The US Marshals along with our crime suppression unit surrounded the house," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix. "They ended up having to force entry in to the house where he was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of one of our K9s."

A photograph released by deputies show Head in the back of an ambulance after he attempted to flee from law enforcement.

Deputies say Head had been on the run for more than a year and was listed by the county as one of its most wanted criminals. Investigators accused him of probation violation for a 2018 assault on a family member in which he fired a shotgun three times and missed, but then beat the victim with the weapon.

District Attorney Herb Cranford says Head failed to show up for court earlier this year for charges of possession of a firearm while on probation, driving on a suspended license, and marijuana possession.

A check of jail records in Coweta County uncovered 12 sets of mugshots debating back to 2008.

Jeremy Lin Head (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The last time Jeremy Head made headlines was in 2018, when state troopers charged him in a fatal crash that killed a 26-year-old Newnan mother. The DA says the grand jury indicted him for driving on a suspended license for which court records show he pleaded guilty.

The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force says before last Friday's arrest Head had run from multiple police agencies that had attempted to arrest him over the last year.