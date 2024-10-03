ONE Musicfest announces venue change

article

One Musicfest, set to take place later this month, has announced a venue change. The multi-generational, multi-genre festival will now be held at Atlanta’s historic Central Park, moving from its originally scheduled location at Piedmont Park.

This year’s event, happening on Oct. 26 and 27, will feature performances from major artists, including Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, and the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire.

In a post on social media, the organizers say the change was made because of "challenging logistics and economics facing the festival industry." They also said that the move will allow them to "continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love, without comprising on quality." Additionally, they claimed that the "pivot is not just about logistics; it's about preserving the experiences that bring us together."

A limited number of tickets are still available for the festival.