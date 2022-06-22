ONE Musicfest announces 2022 festival lineup
ATLANTA - Atlanta's two-day urban festival hosted at Old 4th Ward's Central Park, Renaissance Park and Atlanta Civic Center announced the 2022 lineup on Thursday.
ONE Musicfest is set for Oct. 8 and 9 with headlining artists that will grace the stage for fans to enjoy such as Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy.
This year, the festival celebrates 12 years with a lineup of over 40 artists featured on different sets and platforms such as "Street Legends," "DJ Kash Caribbean Experience," and "The Big Facts Mixtape" to name a few.
Two-day general admission tickets start at $169 with a 25% deposit option listed. Other ticket options are available such as two-day VIP, Platinum, and Titanium.
The full lineup includes:
- Special Performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Lil Baby
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Street Legends Set with Rick Ross and Gucci Mane
- Jeezy
- Ashanti & Ja Rule
- City Girls
- Beenie Man
- Tems
- Jagged Edge
- Bleu
- Victoria Monet
- Larry June
- Mya
- Saucy Santana
- Lupe Fiasco
- DJ Kash Caribbean Experience feat. Wayne Wonder, Kranium, Red Rat, DeMarco, and more
- The Big Facts Mixtape feat. Rich Homie Quan, Young Dro, Rocko, Pastor Troy, and surprise guests
- Juvenile
- Doug E. Fresh & the Chuck Brown Band
- Tweet
- CKay
- Sevyn Streeter
- Tye Tribbett
- Tank and the Bangas
- Bilal
- Phony PPL
- Alex Isley
- Lady Wray
- J. Howell
- Kenneth Whalum
- Willie Hyn
- Dear Callie
Festival officials say to not put Central Park in your GPS for directions as it will take you to the wrong side. Entry for the festival is only available at the Piedmont address: 501 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.
Click the link to check out more information on the festival that officials say is a "cultural homecoming and a celebration of diversity."