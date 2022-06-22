ONE Musicfest announces 2022 festival lineup

article

Atlanta's two-day urban festival hosted at Old 4th Ward's Central Park, Renaissance Park and Atlanta Civic Center announced the 2022 lineup on Thursday.

ONE Musicfest is set for Oct. 8 and 9 with headlining artists that will grace the stage for fans to enjoy such as Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy.

This year, the festival celebrates 12 years with a lineup of over 40 artists featured on different sets and platforms such as "Street Legends," "DJ Kash Caribbean Experience," and "The Big Facts Mixtape" to name a few.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $169 with a 25% deposit option listed. Other ticket options are available such as two-day VIP, Platinum, and Titanium.

The full lineup includes:

Special Performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Baby

Jazmine Sullivan

Street Legends Set with Rick Ross and Gucci Mane

Jeezy

Ashanti & Ja Rule

City Girls

Beenie Man

Tems

Jagged Edge

Bleu

Victoria Monet

Larry June

Mya

Saucy Santana

Lupe Fiasco

DJ Kash Caribbean Experience feat. Wayne Wonder, Kranium, Red Rat, DeMarco, and more

The Big Facts Mixtape feat. Rich Homie Quan, Young Dro, Rocko, Pastor Troy, and surprise guests

Juvenile

Doug E. Fresh & the Chuck Brown Band

Tweet

CKay

Sevyn Streeter

Tye Tribbett

Tank and the Bangas

Bilal

Phony PPL

Alex Isley

Lady Wray

J. Howell

Kenneth Whalum

Willie Hyn

Dear Callie

Festival officials say to not put Central Park in your GPS for directions as it will take you to the wrong side. Entry for the festival is only available at the Piedmont address: 501 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Click the link to check out more information on the festival that officials say is a "cultural homecoming and a celebration of diversity."